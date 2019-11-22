SUBMISSIONS: Email items about special church events for the Faith section to faith@thedestinlog.com. High-resolution jpg photos are welcome. Items should be submitted at least two weeks before requested publication. All items run on a space-available basis.

Salvation Army needs volunteers to ring bells

MARY ESTHER — The Salvation Army invites individuals and organizations to attend its Welcome Campaign Kickoff 10 a.m. Nov. 23 at the main entrance of Santa Rosa Mall, 300 Mary Esther Blvd.

Join the Red Kettle Campaign's Honorary Chair, Northwest Florida Daily News Publisher Tim Thompson, and the Beach Brass for the campaign kickoff.

Share the Christmas spirit by manning a Salvation Army Red Kettle and help the organization continue the tradition of the ringing bells across Northwest Florida communities.

The volunteers make it possible for the Salvation Army to help those in need long after the Christmas tree and decorations have been packed away.

Those who would like to ring the bell Mondays through Saturdays in Okaloosa and Walton county communities may contact Salvation Army Lt. Camilo Rojas at 243-4531; or Board Chair Tom Rice at 302-0266.

Poinsettia sale to benefit Billy Gray Ministries

MIRAMAR BEACH — The annual poinsettia sale to benefit Billy Gray Ministries is going on now.

They are available in large (10 inches) red or white for $25 and medium (8 inches) red for $20.

Order online at billy-gray-ministries.square.site. Order by mail by sending check payable to Billy Gray Ministries to arrive by Nov. 30 to Billy Gray Ministries, P.O. Box 6202, Miramar Beach, FL 32550.

The plants will be delivered to your home or business Dec. 6 or 7. Delivery are is south of Choctawhatchee Bay from Destin Bridge east to U.S. Highway 331.

For more information, call Jeff Murrell at 719-244-8455.

Remembrance service scheduled for Dec. 16

SANTA ROSA BEACH — The South Walton Community Chaplain at Santa Rosa Beach Community Church Chapel will host a service of remembrance and healing at 1 p.m. Dec. 16 at the church, 3524 U.S. Highway 98, Santa Rosa Beach.

It will acknowledge the grief and sense of loss felt by many this holiday season, and stand together in solidarity, prayer, and hope.

The service will be led by clergy from different denominations. There will be an opportunity to light a candle in remembrance of a loved one, and/or receive an anointing of oil and prayers. A brief reception will follow.

Contact Emily Proctor, eproctor@sowalchaplain.org or 850-783-0237, for more information.

Destin UMC schedules divorce care classes

DESTIN — "DivorceCare: Surviving the Holidays" is a class provided at Destin United Methodist Church to help "discuss, process, rejoice, and even grieve these new beginnings," a church spokesperson said.

The church is hosting an initial class on the topic, then will launch a full class in January. The initial class is 6-8 p.m. Dec. 12 at the church, 200 Beach Drive. Childcare and snacks will be provided.

Call 837-2021 for more information.

Wreaths Across America ceremony scheduled

SANTA ROSA BEACH — The Historic Gulf Cemetery will join with Arlington National Cemetery and over 1,000 other across the country for the Wreaths Across America observance.

The brief ceremony is set for 10:45 a.m. Dec. 14 at HGC, 1466 S. County Highway 393, Santa Rosa Beach. It will include a nationally coordinated moment of silence before the placing of the wreaths.

The overall mission of this event is threefold: To remember U.S. fallen service members; to honor veterans of all generations who have served or are currently serving and their families; and to teach the next generation the price of freedom and the meaning of sacrifice and service.

Join event organizers in honoring this tradition by placing wreaths on every veteran’s grave site.

For more information visit http://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

Mormon couple to help with genealogy

Elder Tom Price and his wife, Irene, full-time missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, travel through Southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle giving presentations and helping people start their genealogy/family history.

The Prices will be in the region until April 2021 to help public or church groups with genealogy searches.

For questions or to inquire about an event for your group, email them at priceirene@yahoo.com with the word “presentation” as the email subject.