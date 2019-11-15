Families are invited to ring in the most wonderful time of the year with Silver Sands Premium Outlets’ annual Santa Arrival on Nov. 23 in Miramar Beach.

Beginning at 11 a.m., St. Nick will arrive in style on a fire truck for an early afternoon of festive fun. Kids can look forward to a variety of cheerful activities, including photos with Santa, face painting and a special surprise from Kris Kringle.

In the spirit of the giving season, the first 50 families to arrive at the event will receive a complimentary goody bag with a $20 Disney Store Outlet gift card. Attendees can also receive a special treat from the event sponsor Step One Automotive Group.