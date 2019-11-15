PENSACOLA — The Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Resource Center, 913 S I St, Pensacola, is the site for “Inspire: A day of transformation, shift, and self-empowerment!” 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 16.

The free event includes classes, seminars, workshops, meditation, demonstrations, massage, books, fresh organic food, spa services, yoga, shaman healing and more.

This transformational event will help focus one's energy, and shift their mindset, inspire them to take empowered action in their lives.

Visit http://www.InspirePensacola.org or call 850-941-4321.

Main Stage schedule includes:

11 a.m. — The drum is one of the oldest tools used in healing, meditation, relaxation and journeying. Thom Dandridge of Pathdrummer will use a variety of frame drums to introduce the basics of reaching a meditative state using the drum. His talk will show how to use the drum to open up your ability to meditate, relax, and begin a healing process. You will also discover how to open your intuitive self through the use of the drum.

Noon — “Riches within Your Reach for Both Health and Prosperity” with Dr. Stephen J. Kosmyna, Ph.D.

1 p.m. — "Transformational Festivals & Events, and how they can help transform individuals and society" with Jae Side.

2 p.m. — "Listening to Your Inner Guidance" with Ericka Marcia Boussarhane.

3 p.m. — "The Basics of Medical Astrology" with Dr. Cassandra Cusack Curbelo.

4 p.m. — "Depression Survival Guide: How to create your own guide of techniques that will help you thrive" with Debbie Brady.

5 p.m. — United Drumming Healing Drum Circle Alabama Gulf Coast Drum Circle Gulf Coast Drum Circle Foundation.

Side Panel Room schedule includes:

11 a.m. — "Taking charge of your health and well being with essential oils" with Alicia Chapman Ahalt and Shane Ahalt.

Noon — Beginning with the premise that we are energy beings living a human experience, Susan Olencki Giangiulio demonstrates the connection between subconscious, trapped, repressed emotions and their effect on one's body, then shares how one can release those subconscious trapped emotions. In releasing these emotions, one begins the journey to becoming the best version of themselves. She encourages audience participation.

1 p.m. — "Healthy Gut = Happy Brain,“ discussing various ways to help balance the gut microbiome to improve mood and stress resilience with Celeste Biggs.

2 p.m. — "Pivoting to Positive: Lessons on changing your narrative when things get negative" with @Sharon Vaughn.

3 p.m. — "Spiritual Significance of Relationship Learn the true purpose of relationships and how they affect your spiritual growth" with Pamela Anne.

4 p.m. — "Inner Belief Systems" with Kay Montgomery.

5 — United Drumming in MAIN EVENT ROOM.