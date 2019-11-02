PENSACOLA — Professional golfer and Santa Rosa County native Bubba Watson will star in a series of commercials focusing on specialized pediatric care provided at the Studer Family Children’s Hospital at Ascension Sacred Heart.

Watson, a resident of Pensacola who was born at Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, and his wife, Angie, have made generous donations toward the construction of the new four-story children’s hospital, which opened in May. The entrance road to the new children’s hospital was officially named Bubba Watson Drive.

“When the world moves so quickly, you begin to ask yourself how to make a long-term difference, one that will last for generations to come,” said Watson in a press release.

“Children are among the most vulnerable populations in society, and providing world class care in a time of need is at the heart of our mission,” said Nick Ragone, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Ascension.

In May 2019, the new Studer Family Children’s Hospital at Ascension Sacred Heart opened for patient care. This expansion enables more sick and injured children to receive specialized care from Northwest Florida's only children's hospital.

The Children’s Hospital includes a pediatric emergency department, neonatal intensive care unit, medical/surgical beds, observation beds, a pediatric imaging department, pharmacy, inpatient rehabilitation gym, child life playrooms, outpatient lab services and a new family-friendly dining venue.

More than 120 pediatric doctors serve on the Children’s Hospital’s medical staff, caring for kids across 30 pediatric specialties. For more information, visit www.studerfamilychildrenshospital.com.