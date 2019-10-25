I recently received a meme with this quote: "It breaks my heart that fictional pirates spend their whole lives following a map, when the real treasure is the friends they build along the way."

Think about that for a moment. There are numerous novels about pirates, treasure maps and buried treasure. The pirates are focused solely on finding that treasure. They are obsessed with it, not realizing their crew is a group of like–minded people.

This made me think of the way a great many churchgoers pursue their faith. It is a personal pursuit, singularly focused. It’s all about "Jesus and me." And yet, there is not supposed to be such a thing as a private faith, because faith in Jesus is to be openly shared with others.

Far too often, the way many are taught to pursue faith in Jesus Christ as the Son of God is by focusing solely on their own relationship with him.

Yes, this is very important. But if that is the only focus of your faith, you miss out on so much more.

When everything is focused on "Jesus and me" to the exclusion of others, several detrimental situations can arise.

You miss out on the joy of close connections with other believers.

You miss out on sharing the joys others may have experienced on their faith journey.

You miss out on learning from others’ frustrations, challenges and learning.

Unhealthy comparisons can be made, comparing how close you are to Jesus, and how close others seem to be to Jesus. A competition can arise as judgments are made — often on an unconscious level.

If there has been a type of mental competition going on, when difficulties arise will the thought become, "I can’t let anyone know I’m having difficulties. They will question the sincerity of my faith."

To whom will you turn to ask for help when troubles arise? Yes, the Lord will help. And he also works through other people.

Yes, we are to have a close personal relationship with Jesus Christ. But don’t be so focused on your own relationship that you miss out on the privilege of sharing joys and struggles with other believers in Jesus Christ.

We are all one in Christ the Lord — one body — with different experiences in life, different encounters with the Lord and all of these provide a deep richness when we take the risk to be genuine with other believers.

Don’t be so focused on your own faith journey that you miss out on the wonderful treasure of the friends you make along the way.

The Rev. Mark Broadhead is pastor at Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church and First Presbyterian Church of Crestview.