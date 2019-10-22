CRESTVIEW — Tractor Supply Company invites customers to celebrate the Halloween season with a pet photo event at its local store.

From 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at the store, 320 James Lee Blvd. W, Crestview, people may bring their four-legged family members, with or without costume, to have their photos taken by a local photographer.

The first 25 participants will also receive a free magnetic picture frame.

"At Tractor Supply, we understand that pets are a part of the family. That's why we're excited to host an event that will create Halloween memories for pet owners and animals alike," Dennis Gramling, Crestview manager, said.

"Our customers love their furry best friends, and we want to make sure this Halloween is one they won't forget."

Participating event partners will include:

– Min Pins and Mutts K-9 Rescue, which will be on site from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

– Pet Vet, which will be on site from 1:30-3 p.m.

In addition to the pet photos, customers may also enjoy trick or treating.

Call 850-682-0945 for more information.

The company’s online store is at www.TractorSupply.com.