Happy Anniversary!

Edwin (Brooksy) and Pattie (Rivet) Bourg, lifetime residents of Lockport, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 21.

They were first neighbors who eventually married in Holy Savior Catholic church in Lockport, with a honeymoon to Washington, D.C.

Both retired from the Lafourche Parish school system after raising two children, Heidi and Patrick. Heidi and Marc and Patrick and Julia have given them five remarkable grandchildren.

Brooksy and Pattie love to camp and travel, and they celebrated their 50th anniversary with an Alaskan cruise and shore adventure.