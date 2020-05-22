Whether you celebrate the holiday at home or responsibly social distancing, these cocktail mixers deserve a spot on your bar come Memorial Day and afterward.

Memorial Day is the unofficial kick-off of summertime fun. Grills, long hidden in dark garages or under a crinkly tarp, get rolled out, dusted off and heated up in anticipation of a busy season. Temperatures rise, it stays lighter outside longer and we all look forward to a few glorious months of fun in the sun.

Sadly, the coronavirus has changed a lot of our plans. This year's celebration will likely be more subdued but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a good time. While you might not be able to head to your favorite bar, restaurant, or rooftop pool, with a few great cocktail mixers, you can still drink well.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tres Agaves (@tresagaves) on Aug 24, 2019 at 3:53pm PDT

Best Margarita Mix

Margaritas are just one of those things that require as much or as little work as you feel like putting in. If you’re not into squeezing a ton of limes to make your own sweet and sour mix, no need to stress because Tres Agaves Organic Margarita Mix tastes like the real thing. Made with fresh lime juice and agave nectar, all you need to do is is add your favorite tequila and get to sipping. It is widely available at your local liquor store, Target, Total Wine as well as online at Amazon and at TresAgaves.com.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Coco Lopez Cream of Coconut (@coco.lopez.usa) on Feb 21, 2018 at 7:53pm PST

Best Piña Colada Mix

One sip of a good piña colada should make you feel like you’re on a glorious tropical vacation. That means fresh pineapple juice, creamy coconut and lots of rum. While there are several cocktail mixers that combine everything you need in a bottle, many seem to have a strange artificially sweet flavor. That’s why despite the extra work required, Coco Lopez Cream of Coconut reigns supreme in this particular libation. If you want to make a piña colada that tastes like a bartender whipped it together, add a few cans of cream of coconut, pineapple juice, dark rum, and ice into a blender.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cutwater Spirits (@cutwaterspirits) on May 28, 2019 at 9:38am PDT

Best Bloody Mary Mix

Bloody Marys are the sort of drink that you can sip first thing in the morning without guilt while flipping burgers on a hot grill. Whether you prefer yours loaded to the brim with celery stalks, chunky bacon, pickled jalapeños, and other accouterments, Cutwater’s Bloody Mary mix is the best there is. It is made with thick tomato paste, fresh lemon juice and peppery horseradish which creates a lip-smacking drinking experience. The mix is available in mild and spicy flavors and widely available.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by OTR: On the Rocks Cocktails (@otrcocktails) on Oct 9, 2019 at 12:26pm PDT

Best Pre-Mixed Cocktails

Arguably the best thing about pre-mixed cocktails is that all you have to do is pop the bottle and pour over ice. Sadly, far too many taste plain or lack alcohol content. Enter On the Rock Cocktails company. These pre-batched mixes are unique because they pair beloved cocktails like Mai Tai’s, Cosmopolitan’s, and Old Fashioneds with well-known liquor brands such as Knob Creek, Cruzan Rum and Effen Vodka.

Each bottle comes in three different sizes. A word of warning here: Don’t let the cute little bottles fool you, they are super boozy.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Stirrings Cocktail Mixers (@stirrings) on Jan 16, 2019 at 7:30am PST

Best Martini Mix

A classic martini only really needs vodka or gin and a splash of vermouth. However, if you like yours on the dirty side, try picking up a bottle of Stirrings Dirty Martini mix. A few dashes or more of this olive brine and you’ll swear you were sitting at the bar of your favorite steak house.