Wednesday

Mar 18, 2020 at 4:31 AM


Makes 2 to 4 servings


Adapted from “Fish” by Mark Bittman.


1 cup milk


1 pound catfish fillets


Vegetable oil for frying


1½ cups panko breadcrumbs or cornmeal


2 tablespoons pepper


½ teaspoon cayenne pepper


Salt to taste


Lemon wedges


Pour the milk into a bowl and let the catfish soak in it while you heat about 1½ inches of oil in a large pan to about 375 degrees. Mix the panko or cornmeal in a plastic bag with the peppers and salt.


Drain the fillets; then shake them in the panko in the bag. Shake off any excess coating and fry them until golden brown on both sides, a total of about 5 minutes. Drain on paper towels and serve immediately with lemon wedges.


PER SERVING (based on 4): 402 calories, 25 g protein, 33 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 7 g sugar, 19 g fat (13 g saturated), 66 mg cholesterol, 643 mg sodium