I blinked, and Halloween vanished like an apparition.

Now Thanksgiving is a memory, too.

Christmas arrives in less than a month.

I’m so fortunate that most of my immediate family, in assorted combinations, get to spend at least some of the various holidays together.

When I was a child, my family rarely enjoyed the same geographic proximity to the rest of our extended families, so I’ve never taken this particular blessing for granted.

As the years pass, it becomes even more precious.

In addition to family, the holidays also bring out lots of food that isn’t around the rest of the year (weird segue, I know). I’ve already gained at least 5 pounds.

I’m often asked what restaurants are open Christmas Day. More and more folks don’t want to cook that day. I understand, believe me, but I also feel for the workers who make it possible for others to skip the task.

Anyway, so far, I’ve heard from only two restaurants that plan to be open on the actual holiday; a few others are offering Christmas Eve options.

Here they are:

Havana Beach Bar & Grill, 63 Main Street, Rosemary Beach, will serve 4-8 p.m. Dec. 24 and Dec. 25. Enjoy a special three-course menu. Regular menu not available. Open to the public. Cost is $80 per adult and $40 per child (12 and under). Service charge and sales tax not included in price. Reservations required. Call 850-588-2882. Havana Beach will close after the last seating at 8 p.m.

Contributing writer Sharon Dooley and her husband enjoyed a lovely meal at Havana Beach recently. She wrote about it for our Nov. 1 issue.

FOOW, 34 Goldenrod Circle, Santa Rosa Beach, will serve 5-9 p.m. Dec. 24 and Dec. 25. Enjoy a festive Christmas meal with a gulf view and live music (6–9 p.m.). Open to the public. Cost is $85 per person and includes a four-course special dining option or a la carte pricing. Wine pairings available for $30 per person. Reservations preferred. Call 850-534-5050. Service charge and sales tax not included in price.

My husband and I had the pleasure of dining at FOOW last fall. We went for lunch and soaked up the amazing view and food, especially the fabulous desserts. I wrote about it for the Oct. 5, 2018, issue.

Both restaurants are part of the St. Joe Hospitality group.

For adults and children 13 years old and up, another incredible Christmas Eve venue is Beach Walk Café at Henderson Park Inn, 2700 Scenic Hwy. 98, Destin.

Feast on a decadent four-course meal prepared by Beach Walk's culinary team. The cost is $65 per person, and reservations are required. Call 850-650-7100.

Five Sisters Blues Café in Pensacola puts its own twist on Christmas dinner.

The restaurant is not open that day, but it offers a full Christmas Dinner Grab and Go. The package is based on six people with additional orders available in increments of six.

According to a press release, the meal includes 3 pounds Creole mustard glazed ham, green bean casserole, scalloped potatoes, roasted carrots, chess pie and dinner rolls.

The six-person package is $65 plus tax. Orders can be placed until noon Dec. 20. Pickups will be available 8 a.m.-noon Dec. 24.

The meal is fully cooked and includes reheating directions. No substitutions are allowed. Additional sides can be ordered and are listed on their full Grab and Go menu. To place an order and schedule pickup, contact Lauren Smith, catering manager, at 850-516-2324 or email lauren@fivesistersbluescafe.com.

They offered a similar meal for Thanksgiving. The restaurant, 421 W Belmont St., is open Christmas Eve, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. lunch and 4– 9 p.m. dinner.

Be sure to check the ads in Entertainer for more holiday dining possibilities, and I’ll share any others that come my way.