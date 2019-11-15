Sometimes I wonder what God thinks about us as He watches from above. As a follower of Jesus Christ, I cringe when I see the changes that are taking place in our world.

Nearly every time I express my concerns, someone tells me that the world must change to evolve into a better place. It’s been argued that as we are educated, we understand better ways to live and the society of “tomorrow” is going to be better than the last generation.

As I watch presidential candidates battling over who can give away the most to the poverty stricken of our country, which sounds like the Godly thing to do, the next argument is about which candidate will assure the country it will continue to be legal to abort a baby.

The applause was deafening in support of abortion. I was angry, and as the camera scanned the crowd, the smiles on the faces of the people as they clapped made me cry.

On another day, I listened to the candidates pledge their support of separating church and state. They talked for an hour on the importance of removing prayer from our schools. I wondered what God was thinking about us and I realized that He was likely crying with me.

Are the promises of generational welfare and legalized abortion what to expect in this country?

I’m not sure of the answers to the world’s problems, but I am positive that it begins and ends with God. I am sure that God does not support the ending of a pregnancy and the termination of a life of a baby of whom He already knows the name.

I’m an eternal optimist and truly believe that people are inherently good. I know that good will prevail, but we must introduce God, morals, respect, manners and prayer back into our schools for our country to start to heal.

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. His latest book is “I Can and I Will.” For more information, visit his website at www.rickstanfield.com.