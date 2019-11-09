The Baker Heritage Festival was held on Saturday, November 2.

The event, which started at 10 a.m., was held at Henderson Heritage Park near the Baker Block Museum.

For attendees and vendors, the festival was an opportunity to relax in the atmosphere of a small north county community.

“It’s a great day for it,” museum director Ann Spann said, as she rode around the grounds in a recently donated replica of a turn-of-the-century, tiller-steered open horseless carriage.

The motorcar was just one of the sounds heard during the festival. Other sounds included the clang of a smithy’s hammer in one of the Heritage Park’s vintage North Okaloosa County buildings, the chop of a traditional wooden shingle maker’s ax, and the occasional boom of a group of Civil War reenactors’ cannon.

Gospel songs also filled the air as a succession of traditional groups performed in the new pole barn, which was begun over the summer and completed just in time for the annual festival.

“We also want to start a series of historic demonstrations, presentations and lectures and the pole barn is going to be perfect for that,” Spann said. “And it sure beats renting a tent every year for the Heritage Festival. That has got to be expensive.”

During the event, vendors were able to talk with guests about their products, selling items such as soothing lotions and creams made with homegrown herbs.

Also in attendance were members of the Holt Assembly of God, who shared the joy of their faith with attendees by passing out bottles of Joy dish soap.

Brothers Justin and Jessie Bowden spent the day leading a trio of sheep from the family’s local farm around the park for visitors to pet.

“People love the feel of the lanolin in the wool when they pet our sheep,” Justin said. “We love sharing that experience with them.”