Many local churches will have volunteers decorate their cars and fill their trunks with candy for trunk or treat. Some even host a full festival.

Check out the church-hosted Halloween events we found on Facebook.

CRESTVIEW

Trunk-or-Treat at Central Baptist Church

When: 5-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: 951 S. Ferdon Boulevard

Trunk-or-Treat is a safe and fun way for families and children to enjoy Halloween.

DESTIN

Destin United Methodist Church Trunk-or-Treat

When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 23

Where: 200 Beach Drive

This is a free community event. Invite your friends, family and neighbors. The event will have candy, inflatables, popcorn, cotton candy, a dunking booth, candy, games and fellowship.

Village Family Fun Fest

When: 4-6 p.m. Oct. 27

Where: 101 Matthew Boulevard, Destin

Village Church will present its annual fall festival. Join them for games, food, inflatables, trunk-or-treating and more.

FORT WALTON BEACH

Neighborhood “Trunk-or-Treat” at First Presbyterian Church of Fort Walton Beach

When: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: 134 Beal Parkway SW

First Presbyterian Church of Fort Walton Beach will set up in the parking lot on First Street. The vehicles will be decorated and members will pass out candy. Nearby churches along First Street will also participate, according to a press release. They include First Christian Church-DOC, First Church of the Nazarene, Catholic Charities, First Baptist Church and First United Methodist Church. Families will be able to walk down First Street and visit each church, the release said.

Trunk-or-Treat with Emerald Coast AG

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: 117 Jonquil Ave. NW, Fort Walton Beach

Emerald Coast AG’s Trunk-or-Treat is just around the corner. All are welcome to this free event. People will join in the Emerald Coast Church parking lot for food, a bounce house and as much candy as you can carry. It will also feature games with the kids every 30 minutes for cool prizes.

Fall Festival at Destiny Worship Center

When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: Fort Walton Beach campus and campuses in Crestview, Destin, Freeport and Panama City Beach

Join Destiny Worship Center for its annual Fall Festival with family fun and festivities including inflatables, games, candy, attractions and much more. The Fall Festival is an outdoor, family-friendly event that is open to the community as a Halloween alternative. Register to attend at https://destinyworshipcenter.formstack.com/forms/fall_festival_registration. For more information and event locations, visit https://destinyworshipcenter.com/event/fall-festival-2/.

GULF BREEZE

Trunk-or-Treat at Gulf Breeze United Methodist Church

When: 5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: 75 Fairpoint Drive, Gulf Breeze

Bring your friends and neighbors for a safe, family-friendly night of Trunk-or-Treating.

NAVARRE

Trunk-or-Treat at Momentum Church

When: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 27

Where: 8600 High School Boulevard

Momentum Kids will host a Trunk-or-Treat Oct. 27 after both gatherings. There will be tons of candy, bounce houses and more.

PACE

Trunk-or-Treat at Immanuel Baptist Church

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 27

Where: 4187 Highway 90

Enjoy some free family fun featuring inflatable slides, bounce house, hayrides, candy, cake walk, and trunk or treating. Please, no scary costumes.

Fall Festival and Trunk-or-Treat

When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: 5200 Woodbine Road

Gather your family, friends, co-workers, and invite all your neighbors to this family-friendly Woodbine Church Fall Festival. Everyone is invited to join the fun and excitement as the church celebrates the arrival of the fall season with a free Fall Festival. Activities will include a dunking booth, a picture booth, hayride, face-painting, target golf, Hot Wheels races, rain gutter boat race and even a Trunk-or-Treat. The church will serve Domino’s pizza, hot dogs, chili and popcorn. The event will be held on the church grounds. This event is a safe alternative to neighbor trick-or-treating.

PANAMA CITY/PANAMA CITY BEACH

Trunk-or-Treat with Woodlawn: A United Methodist Congregation

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 30

Where: 219 N. Alf Coleman Road, Panama City Beach

Join this year’s Trunk-or-Treat. The Family Ministry will host a night the whole family can enjoy — complete with games, movies on the lawn and candy. Bring your friends and family for this completely free night of fun. Check out woodlawnpcb.info/treat for info and costume guidelines.

PENSACOLA

Scenic Heights Neighborhood fourth annual Trunk-or-Treat

When: 2:30-4 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: Belvedere Park, San Gabriel Drive

Come enjoy the fourth annual Trunk-or-Treat hosted by the Scenic Heights Neighborhood Association. This event is free and family friendly. Costumes are not required but are encouraged. The church expects about 20 trunks this year. All attendees will vote on the Best Trunk.

SHALIMAR

Trunk-or-Treat at Shalimar United Methodist Church

When: 5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 27

Where: 1 Old Ferry Road

Join the fun and safe Halloween experience. The Fire Department will be the last “Trunk” in line. Shalimar UMC is a participant in the #TealPumpkinProject, with an allergy-free booth that has food alternatives. The church hopes every child will be excited to celebrate this imagination-filled holiday.

SOUTH WALTON

Trunk-or-Treat at Christ the King Episcopal Church

When: 4-6 p.m. Oct. 27

Where: 480 N. County Highway 393, Santa Rosa Beach

Join Christ the King and The Tree House for its annual Trunk-or-Treat event with prizes, a DJ, games, crafts and more. Bring your favorite pot of chili to enter the chili cook-off or a side dish to share. Trunk decorating begins at 3 p.m. and all cars must be decorated by 3:45 p.m. This event is open to the public and free to attend.