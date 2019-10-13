Destiny Worship Center Crestview recently hosted its first Sunday services in its new and temporary location at Crestview High School.

CRESTVIEW — After outgrowing its old venue, a local congregation rallies under the mantra that their church isn't a place but a people.

On Sunday, members of Destiny Worship Center Crestview gathered in the Crestview High School Auditorium to worship for the first time in their new and temporary location.

"It's humbling, (and) honestly you feel blessed just to be able to serve the community so well," Joshua Neel, Crestview campus pastor for DWC, said on the church's growth.

Roughly six years ago, when Neel first joined the church as a member, there was "a lot of the same good energy," but meetings were "smaller by number." Since, memberships have jumped from about 120 to more than 500, he said.

"Destiny Worship Center is blessed (and) all of our campuses are growing," he said. "It's pretty incredible. ... I was not shocked that under Pastor Steve's (Vaggalis, founder and lead pastor) vision to see that kind of growth."

According to spokeswoman Jessica Foy, the church will still use its former location at 419 Stillwell Boulevard for ministries and weekly youth services.

"We're excited to be really facilitating some growth in Crestview," said Foy, who added that Sunday services are at 9 and 10:45 a.m. "Families are coming here, families are growing here. ... Destiny has been here for awhile, but I think there's a fresh new wave coming."

Looking ahead, the church plans to eventually renovate and move into the building previously occupied by the Shoal River Bowling Center, Foy said. She hoped for construction to begin before the end of the year.

In the meantime, the two were glad to just have more space to extend DWC's outreach.

Along with bringing a new and uplifting vibe to the school, Neel hoped to for the church to host more community events in the near future.

"One of the things that our church does well is we try to consider the next generation," he said. "In considering the next generation, we have to consider their spiritual health. ... My prayer is that our actions and our efforts here on Sundays (will) have some sort of residual effect in (students') lives, and that they (will) be touched by what we do here."

For more information, follow the church on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.destinyworshipcenter.com/locations/crestview-campus/.