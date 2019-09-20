Email submissions and photos about special events, musicians, speakers, classes, etc., to faith@crestviewbulletin.com. Send items at least two weeks in advance if possible. Items run on a space-available basis.

UPCOMING



Church of the Epiphany announces events



CRESTVIEW — Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 424 Garden St., Crestview, has these upcoming events planned.

Sept. 29 at 9 a.m., the Anglican Harvest Festival will take place followed by high tea.

On Oct. 20, the 9 a.m. service will include a blessing for the animals in the field near the church.

Pancake fundraiser set for Milligan church

BAKER — The Baker Lions Club will have an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast to benefit First Baptist Church of Milligan. The church building was destroyed by a fire in July.

Hours are 7-10 a.m. Sept. 21 at the Baker Recreation Center, 5503, Highway 4, Baker.

Cost is $5 per plate with an advance ticket, or $6 per plate at the door. The plate includes coffee, an order of sausage, and condiments.

Those who also wish to make a donation to help may bring a check made out to Milligan First Baptist Church to the event or mail it to the Baker Lions Club at Joyce Cosson, 5303 Griffith Mill Road, Baker, FL 32531.

Lebanon to have Pastor's Appreciation services

BAKER — Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the Rev. Nathaniel Sledge's 15 years of service with a day of pastor appreciation services.

The morning service is 11 a.m. Sept. 22 at the church, 1288 Washington Ave., Baker. Guest speaker is the Rev. Robyn Burnett, associate minister at Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church in Havana, Florida.

The 2 p.m. service will feature the Rev. Ricky Boykin of Life Changing Experiences Missionary Baptist Church, Port Charlotte.

RECURRING

AWANA PROGRAM: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Joy Fellowship, 5978 Old Bethel Road, Crestview. Approved Workmen Are Not Ashamed is for 4-year-olds through fifth-graders. Call 682-6219 to register.

REFORMERS UNANIMOUS: 6 p.m. Fridays, Central Baptist Church, 951 Ferdon Blvd. S., Crestview. Faith-based recovery program for people with any addiction. Directed by Wendell Morgan. 682-5525.

RESTORATION AND RECOVERY MINISTRY: 6:30 p.m. Fridays, Kingdom Life Worship and Training Center, 798 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Crestview. Weekly outreach ministry for healing, restoration, wellness and wholeness. For people who have struggles with addiction.

BREAD OF LIFE OUTREACH MINISTRY: Sign up and a brief ministry and prayers at 11 a.m. and box pick-up is 3 p.m.11 a.m. Fridays, Kingdom Life Worship and Training Center, 798 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Crestview. The church distributes boxes of once a month per person.

CELEBRATE RECOVERY: 7-8:30 p.m. Fridays, Church of New Covenant, 3191 New Ave. N., Crestview. Faith-based 12-step program for people seeking healing from things that keep them from living healthy balanced lifestyles.