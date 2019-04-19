It was early in the morning, the third day after the body of Jesus was placed in a tomb and sealed. The disciples and followers of Jesus hid in fear that they would be arrested and face the same fate of Jesus.

Yet, when the sun began to rise, the women who had been closest to Jesus risked everything and went to the tomb to properly anoint his body. When they arrived at the tomb, they were met by a surreal scene.

The huge stone of the tomb had been rolled away. When they looked in the tomb the body of Jesus was missing.

Can you imagine what went through their minds? Grave robbers! They were being denied their last final act of love and respect for the man who had given them so much.

Suddenly, two men in dazzling clothes stood beside them.

“The women were terrified and bowed their faces to the ground, but the men said to them, ‘Why do you look for the living among the dead? He is not here, but has risen. Remember how he told you, while he was still in Galilee, that the Son of Man must be handed over to sinners, and be crucified, and on the third day rise again.’” (Luke 24:5-7 NRSV)

Notice what the men said, “Remember how he told you …” It was not a question they asked. Rather it was a command. Remember.

The women already knew the answer to their quandary, “Where was Jesus?” Their grief, however, clouded their minds to the facts they already knew. But then, they remembered!

Jesus rose from the dead just as he said he would. He has overcome the power of sin and death. He has opened the door for all who believe in him to know his life-giving presence.

Don’t let the chaos of the world’s state cloud what you already know to be the truth about Jesus.

You know he rose from the dead. You know he is risen to rule the world and that he is still the friend of sinners. You know he is the Son of God. You know he has destroyed the power of sin and death. You know!

Remember!

The Rev. Mark Broadhead is pastor at Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church and First Presbyterian Church of Crestview.