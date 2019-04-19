Special church activities and services for Easter are listed below.

BAGDAD

EASTER SERVICE: Bagdad United Methodist Church, 4540 Forsyth St., will have one service Easter Sunday, April 21, at 10 a.m. The message will be “The Same Bold Story.” The Reverend Robert Warren is pastor. Call 850-626-1948.

BAKER

COMMUNITY EASTER FESTIVAL: Golan Assembly of God and the Baker Block Museum's Baker Community Easter Festival is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 20 at the museum, 1307 State Road 4, Baker. Children ages 1-13 may register for door prizes which include several gift cards and other items. Attendees may join an Easter egg hunt, meet the Easter Bunny, and enjoy entertainment including face painting and bounce houses. A free hot dog lunch will be served, and the museum will have homemade ice cream and boiled peanuts for sale.

CRESTVIEW

FIRST UNITED METHODIST ACTIVITIES: First United Methodist Church at 599 8th Ave., Crestview, will have a nursery available for children 6 weeks old through 4 years old during all Holy Week services in the main sanctuary. Easter services are 8:30, 9:45, and 11 a.m. April 21.

EASTER SUNRISE SERVICE: Live Oak Baptist Church's Easter sunrise service is 6:30 a.m. April 21 at the church, 4565 Live Oak Church Road, Crestview. Seating is limited, so bring your lawn chairs. A continental breakfast is afterward in the fellowship hall.

LAUREL HILL

EASTER SUNRISE SERVICE: Laurel Hill Ministerial Association churches will have a sunrise service 6:30 a.m. April 21 at Gene Clary Park pavilion on the corner of New Ebenezer Road and Park Street. The Rev. Carlos Jones of the First Baptist Church of Campton will deliver the message. A free Easter breakfast will follow at the Laurel Hill First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 3972 2nd Ave.

MILTON

OLIVET BAPTIST CHURCH ACTIVITIES: The Easter Son-rise service is 6:30 a.m. April 21, and a Resurrection celebration starts at 11 a.m. Contact the church, 623-2780 or visit its website, Olivet.us for details.

NICEVILLE

ST. JUDE'S EPISCOPAL: Two Easter morning services are at 8 and 10:30 a.m. April 21. An egg hunt will follow the 10:30 a.m. service.

PACE

EASTER SUNRISE SERVICE: First United Methodist Church of Pace's sunrise service at 7 a.m. April 21 at the church, 4540 Chumuckla Highway. A regular worship service follows at 10:10 a.m. Communion will be served at both.