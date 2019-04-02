Want to know more about local and visiting music artists? We do, too, so we asked! In today’s Headliner feature, meet Fort Walton Beach Americana musician Mark Taylor. The blues musician will perform for the DN Concert Series at 5:30 p.m. April 2. Watch the performance on Facebook at Facebook.com/NWFDailyNews.

OPENING ACT

Name: Mark Taylor

Homebase: Fort Walton Beach

Genre: Americana

THE PERFORMANCE

Describe your vibe in five words or less?

Funky blues bubble music.

Who are your top three influences?

Charley Patton, George Thorogood, Eric Burdon.

What are your pre-performance rituals?

Just do it. Play everyday.

What music will you perform at the DN Concert Series?

Songs from two CDs, “Xtension Party” and “Cross.”

What do you hope people will think when they hear your music?

Hey! My feet are moving.

What music are you listening to right now?

'60s — Eric Burdon and the Animals and Bob Dylan.

What music is your guilty pleasure?

Old Delta blues, classical.

What’s in the works for your music career?

A very large following on the Emerald Coast for my original music. Playing at universities as a Delta blues expert. Festivals. I am not a bar musician. To me that is a dead end.

THE AFTER PARTY

