From Panama City to Apalachicola, plans for fireworks are in flux

PANAMA CITY — COVID-19 is ensuring that Independence Day celebrations will be different this year.

"This is a year unlike any other," said Jennifer Vigil, president of Destination Panama City, which has a newly inked three-year contract with the City of Panama City to facilitate the annual Salute to Freedom and Oktoberfest events.

Planning was already well underway when coronavirus forced changes. Communities across the nation have made difficult decisions about closing, postponing or canceling events.

"We’re thankful to have Gov. (Ron) DeSantis leading our state and fully support his plans for a phased reopening," Vigil said. "After Hurricane Michael, we know we are a resilient city — so we’re just adjusting our sails for the Salute to Freedom event."

Originally planned as a full day of activities, including a festival, parade and fireworks at the downtown Panama City Marina, the Salute to Freedom would have attracted thousands. However, Phase Two of the governor’s Reopening Plan only allows for gatherings up to 50 people. To ensure the safety of residents, Destination Panama City and the City of Panama City agreed to adjust.

The revised plan cancels the parade and festival area, but it expands the firework displays. Instead of the one traditional show over the marina, three fireworks displays will take place on Saturday: In Millville, launched from Watson Bayou at 9 p.m.; at SweetBay, launched from the old airport runway at 9:15 p.m.; and in downtown Panama City, launched from the marina at 9:30 p.m.

No official viewing areas are listed, though event organizers ask the public not to try viewing within the 500-foot safety fallout radius at each launch location.

The amended plan encourages small gatherings and backyard barbecues with families and neighbors, while practicing social distancing.

LYNN HAVEN BLAST-OFF

Although the annual parade through the city has been canceled, the City of Lynn Haven is still celebrating the Fourth of July with fireworks displays visible from A.L. Kinsaul Park or Leslie Porter Park.

Parking at A.L. Kinsaul Park will open at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, with fireworks at 9 p.m. The park’s concession stand will open from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Enjoy the show from the comfort of your vehicle, watch it from the bay on a boat, or see it from your own backyard. You can also bring lawn chairs or blankets to the field at Kinsaul Park, gather on the old Bailey Bridge by Leslie Porter Park, or watch via a livestream on the City of Lynn Haven's Facebook page.

Splash pads will be open at Kinsaul Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and at the Cain Griffin pad from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more details, call 850-265-2121 or email communications@cityoflynnhaven.com

MEXICO BEACH: BEST BLAST

Mexico Beach is touting its fireworks show as the "Best Blast on the Beach." This grand display will be visible throughout the city, starting at 8:30 p.m., launched from the end of Canal Parkway.

For those who will be enjoying the show on the beach, be mindful of the "Leave No Trace" ordinance that states all personal belongings must be taken off the beach when you leave for the day.

GULF COUNTY

Blasting off from in front of the Port St. Joe Marina at 10 p.m. EDT, the "Independence on the Coast" fireworks show will be visible from just about anywhere in the downtown area, as well as the bay side of Cape San Blas.

According to a discussion on Facebook, Wewahitchka is planning to have fireworks over Lake Alice, but has canceled all other Fourth of July events.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

The festivities will not go on at traditional locations around Franklin County.

Carrabelle’s fireworks have been canceled, although the city is considering alternative dates later in the year, according to Carrabelle.org.

The Apalachicola Street Festival & Fireworks has been rescheduled for Labor Day weekend, Sept. 5, according to DowntownApalachicola.com.

And the St. George Island Water Parade has been canceled. A decision is pending on whether the traditional fireworks display in front of Blue Parrot will go on.

HOLMES COUNTY

The Kiwanis Club in Bonifay joined with the Holmes County Ministerial Association for a special Panhandle Patriotic Celebration on June 28 at the Bonifay Recreation Center. The event included only a fireworks show, no vendors or other activities, and encouraged patrons to watch the display from the comfort of their cars or in the parking lot.