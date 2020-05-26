Local artist creates mermaids, fairies, pixies

PANAMA CITY — Julie Hanley has spent much of her time in recent weeks sewing masks for first-responders and medical workers, but her passion is creating magical creatures of the sea and old forests — mermaids and mermen, fairies, pixies, and other fanciful things.

“It’s really fun, playing around like a kid with Play-Doh,” she said in a telephone interview. “Fantasy is my favorite kind of reading, too — Stephen King and others like that.”

Hanley, 54, could often be found selling her creations at the Market at St. Andrews on weekends, but during the COVID-19 quarantine, her work is only on Facebook.com/MermaidDoohickeys. (“We used to have mermaid thing-a-ma-bobs, but we no long carry them,” she joked.)

Her creations are also on sale at Gypsybeach Treasured Kreations, Sisters of the Sea Giftshop and Salty Mermaid Marketplace.

“I miss the market,” she said. “Seeing a little girl’s face light up when she sees one of my pieces is worth way more than money.”

Hanley grew up “an Air Force brat,” she said, moving all over the world as her father was transferred. She attended nine different schools, including three different high schools. A drafter by trade, she also worked as a waitress until a hip injury made walking more difficult. She eventually lived long-term in Pensacola before discovering Panama City in 2017.

“I was always a swimmer when I was young, always on the swim teams. Butterfly was my favorite stroke,” she said. “I always related to mermaids, I guess. I felt comfortable in the water.”

Art came naturally to her. As a little girl, she would draw and cut out paper dolls, and design clothes for them. Aside from a drawing class in college, Hanley is self-taught.

“Dad liked to draw, but with six kids and the Air Force, it left him little time,” she said. “I recall him painting a few things.”

Hanley said her brothers all had amblyopia, or lazy eye, and had to wear eye patches on the good eye to help strengthen the muscles around the other one. (She had it too, but less severe.) They were embarrassed to wear the patches to school until she starting drawing cartoons on them — then all the other kids wanted one, too.

“When I was younger, I was worried about people judging me,” she said. “Now I laugh when I hear, ’That’s creepy.’”

She said couples will sometimes pause at her merchandise table, and one will declare the figures cool, while they other calls them creepy. It points out how art touches people in different ways.

“Art has always been really personal,” she said. “To me, art has always been relaxing and an expression of myself.”

When she first began frequenting the farmer markets, Hanley made necklaces with shells. She still makes them, but her figures are crafted with a clay called Sculpty 3, and an FDA-approved resin that means the fanciful glasses she creates are safe to use for drinking.

“I like working with my hands,” she said. “I quit smoking two years ago and discovered I needed to do something.”