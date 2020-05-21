Events are slowly beginning again. Please send yours to pgriffin@thedestinlog.com at least 2 weeks in advance if possible.

Memorial Day Celebration

Kick off your summer during the Memorial Day Celebration at The Village of Baytowne Wharf from 7-9 p.m. May 22-24. Live music all weekend includes The Shakedown on Friday; Forrest Williams Band on Saturday; and The Good Lookings Sunday.

Memorial Day Concert Celebration

Kick off summer May 23 and 24 at HarborWalk Village with live music on the main stage all weekend long.. Flash Flood performs from 7-9 p.m. May 23 with Jessie Ritter at 7 p.m. May 24. There will be no fireworks due to burn ban. On-site parking is $10.

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Concerts are back, so sit back and enjoy a free evening of music from 7-9 p.m. May 27 with Chris Alvarado on the Events Plaza Stage at the Village of Baytowne Wharf. Bring lawn chairs and blankets.

• June 3: Lauren St. Jane

• June 10: The Shakedown

• June 17: Forrest Williams Band

• June 24: Kickstand Jenny

• July 1: Boukou Groove

• July 8: Modern Eldorados

• July 15: Big AL and the Heavyweights

• July 22: Jessie Ritter

• July 29: Luke Langford Band

Free events at Baytowne Wharf

Hydroflight Monday, a free fly-board show with local athlete Ben Merrell as he flies over the Baytowne lagoon at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Enjoy free inflatables and lawn games during Boomin’ Tuesday at the Baytowne Events Plaza from 7-9:15 p.m. followed by a fireworks display. Magical Thursday features pirate Captain Davy and his free magic show at the Events Plaza Stage. Shows are at 7 and 8 p.m.

Sunday Cinema

Grab a lawn chair or blanket and cozy up on the Events Plaza Lawn for the free film, "Frozen 2," at 8 p.m. May 31 at the Village of Baytowne Wharf.

• June 7: Trolls

• June 14: Aladdin

• June 21: Secret Life of Pets 2

• June 28: Mary Poppins Returns

• July 5: Abominable

• July 12: Finding Nemo

• July 19: Incredibles 2

• July 26: Lion King

ECTC's 2020 Summer Camp

Following CDC guidelines, a selection of “socially distanced” Summer 2020 classes are offered June 2 through June 18. The classes, workshops and lessons are designed for various age groups from preschool through 12th grade. Tuition ranges from $95 to $295 per student depending on the program. Sibling, military and multiple camp discounts are provided; payment plans and scholarships available for group camps/classes. To register for the first phase of ECTC Summer Camp 2020 online sessions, call 684-0323 or go to www.EmeraldCoastTheatre.org. For more information and to pre-register for the second phase in-person classes, visit www.EmeraldCoastTheatre.org.

Sacred Heart Diabetes Program

Ascension Sacred Heart offers Prevent Type 2 Diabetes Program, a yearlong PreventT2 Lifestyle Change Program, starting on June 18. Guided by a trained lifestyle coach, groups of participants are learning the skills they need to make lasting changes. For more information on enrollment, class schedules, cost or to speak to an education specialist, call 278-3546 or email Julie.Palmer@ascension.org.

Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

The eighth annual Country On The Coast festival in Panama City Beach will be Sept. 4-6, 2020. Tickets for the three-day event are available at www.GulfCoastJam.com.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.