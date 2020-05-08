CRESTVIEW — After a couple-month hiatus to accommodate the governor’s “safer-at-home” order, the Crestview Community Recreation and Enrichment Services’ Family Movie Nights are set to resume this month.

But with a twist.

“Since our family movies have been so popular, Mayor JB Whitten and I wanted to find some way to proceed during these unusual times,” CRES Director Alisa Burleson said. “For this special occasion, we are planning our first ever drive-in movie.”

The Saturday night movies return to the Spanish Trail Park amphitheatre at 7:30 p.m. May 16. Instead of setting up folding chairs and blankets, families will park under the amphitheatre roof, viewing the movie in the safety of their own vehicles.

The North Okaloosa Amateur Radio Club will provide a transmitter so the movie’s audio will be broadcast through attendees’ vehicle radios.

In order to comply with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s social distancing guidelines, attendees will be asked to remain in their vehicles. Food concessions and games won’t be available.

The special event is sponsored by All In Credit Union, which will pass out free popcorn, “so bring plenty of water,” Burleson said.

Shot in Focus photographers will also be on hand,

directing participants to a strategically spaced parking spot and taking drone photography, she said.

“Hopefully this event will provide some help to cure our cabin fever,” Burleson said. “We are still a community coming together, even during this time of social distancing. I am so grateful to our sponsor and volunteers and hope to see many people take advantage of this special event.”

Due to exhibition licensing requirements, Burleson couldn’t provide the name of the 2019 PG-rated blockbuster feature.