Fort Walton Beach indie band Morning Trips released new single “Follow the Blind.”

You won’t catch Brady Lynch mid-conversation gabbing about the popular Netflix docu-series “Tiger King.”

The frontman for Fort Walton Beach band Morning Trips prefers to dig deeper for conversational ammunition. When Lynch (vocals/guitar), Logan Clinkingbeard (bass/keys), James Amos (guitar) and Noah Townsend (drums) find time in their busy schedules for a band heart-to-heart, they make the most of it.

“It’s very engaging and thought provoking,” Lynch said. “We talk about stuff that’s going on in our lives – right now we’re talking about coronavirus. That’s the stuff we like to talk about, real life events that are happening in the world and how we feel about them.”

Lynch channels this approach into his music.

Morning Trips recently released the single, “Follow the Blind,” the first of many to come this year. The song is about relationships, he said.

“Relationships are supposed to be these super, happy, playful things – and they are,” Lynch said. “But, at the same time, when you’re in a relationship – even friendships are like this – it gets to a point where it’s a routine. Are you actually engaged with this person or are you so constantly embedded that you become like a robot?”

The music video concept sprung from this question. In it, a couple wears robot masks.

Morning Trips filmed the video in a day with the help of local filmmaker Keno Manuel, fellow musician Skylar Capri as an actress and actor Dawson Fletcher. Lynch enjoyed it, though he admits it’s new to him.

“It’s something I’m still getting comfortable with, getting in front of a camera and lip synching to my track,” Lynch said. “It’s cool, because it’s another way to express yourself. I think that’s another way artists build these worlds that make them stand out among other artists. You can create something that’s just yours, and I think that was the start of us creating our own world.”

Musically, the song was influenced by the Talking Heads and Kraftwerk. Lynch wrote it in 2018 when he and Clinkingbeard first became good friends and dabbled in synthesizers.

“We had a love for post-punk and analog synth,” Lynch said. “I come from a digital background; Logan came from analog synth, real synthesizers, rather than plug-ins on the computer. We rounded each other out. We got really obsessed with experimenting with these big, crazy sounds that came from electronic music.”

Lynch grew up listening to pop-punk, he said, citing Blink 182, Yellowcard, Jimmy Eat World and Motion City Soundtrack.

“That song became – in my mind – a pop-punk song mixed with synthesizers, trying to incorporate the vibes of the ‘80s with the vibes of early 2000s alternative music,” Lynch said. “The melodies are playful, and pop-punk is a playful genre. With the textures, a lot of ‘80s music is programmed with drum machines. We wanted to incorporate that with the realness of pop-punk.”

Early on, the band was influenced by a gumbo of dream pop, shoegaze, R&B and 1980s music. The result was offbeat, but cohesive, Lynch said.

Amos’ roots are in hardcore rock, which added another layer.

“We don’t have hardcore songs where we’re screaming on top of tracks, but there is an aggressive tinge to music as well, mixed in with haziness of our guitars,” Lynch said.

The first song the band released was “Blue.”

“It’s a song in 6/8 time signature, and it gives it this almost drunk swing,” Lynch said. “Lots of reverbs and these big dreamy textures, but then it gets to a part where it has some of that aggressive tinge. In the bridge, it encompasses the anger from our band. That’s how we get our anger out. I would say that came from our ‘90s influences, early ‘90s Radiohead. (Clinkingbeard’s) a big fan of the Smashing Pumpkins.”

The members all have different music preferences, which is no surprise, because they all fell into Lynch’s lap in different ways, he said. They all come from different backgrounds and have different worldviews.

Lynch shares the most history with Clinkingbeard, who also graduated from Fort Walton Beach High School. He met Amos at a house party and Townsend through a well-worded social media profile on Bandmix – where musicians network.

While each member adds their own flavor to Morning Trips’ sound, all of the songs start as tracks on Lynch’s computer, where he creates alone in his bedroom.

As a lyricist, he takes after the likes of The 1975’s Matty Healy or LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy – cheeky and sarcastic, but observational, he said.

“That’s something that’s always resonated with me – how you can look at society and what roles we play,” Lynch said. “We are all, in the grand scheme of things, pawns. But at the same time, it doesn’t mean you can’t try to see how you can play a bigger role in the game and try to make the most of it.”

Again, you won’t see Lynch sharing “Tiger King” memes; he’s never seen it. Lynch wants to make the most of his life, using his time to learn the history of the world and why it is the way it is.

“Someday, the millenials are going to be the main generation, and gen Z will be where the millenials are,” Lynch said. “Not that there’s a wrong and right side of history, but I want to say I represented my generation well and helped push it forward, and I think that’s something I can do with my music.”