Editor’s Note: We asked local musicians to share their plans for the quarantine.

Name: Shenanigans

Website: shenaniganstheband.com

Social media: Facebook.com/shenanigansfwb and @shenanigans_the_instagram

What’s going on with you musically right now?

So, we, us Shenanigans are working on expanding a bit. We’ve had a fantastic time trying out new venues and revisiting previous venues in our past. We’ve been together for almost two decades now and have been very focused on venturing out as well as getting back to our roots. We’ve also had a lot of fun doing acoustic shows. The name SOS (Shenanigans or Something) is a combination of members in Shenanigans and our alter egos Something to Yield. We do a wide range of music you wouldn’t normally hear at Shenanigans shows and we also throw in some originals.

What are your general thoughts about the coronavirus?

I guess you could say that all of us are taking it as serious as we can. We still drink Coronas with a lime and made small investments in toilet paper, Lysol and hand sanitizer companies.

What event/activity are you most sad was canceled because of the coronavirus?

We are so busy with our own gigs that our main concern is that they won’t get canceled. Our drummer, Jereme, is particularly worried about his bachelor party coming up in September in Atlanta. So we’re hoping Dragon Con doesn’t get canceled.

Will you work at a job over the next couple of weeks?

Rob has his radio show on ESPN that he very much can do at home. Jereme is a teacher and his school has shut down for two weeks after spring break, so he’ll be moving to online curriculum. That goes for Teddy as well because he is a student. So far no plans have changed for Robert and Tommy’s jobs.

If you plan to self-quarantine, what TV/movies will you watch and why? Books?

Expedition Unknown with Josh Gates is an amazing show if you like history and puns. Right now the last season of The Clone Wars is currently airing so we have been re-watching that show, as well as The Mandalorian (the baby Yoda show) because you can’t go wrong with Star Wars. I (Jereme) recently re-started playing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Teddy, Tommy and Jereme have also been doing a lot of writing music and learning new covers for both of the bands they play in.

What music do you recommend right now?

The five of us have such different taste in music so we’ll just tell you about the most recent shows we have been to. Robert and Jereme recently went to Tampa to see Plini and Periphery. The show was amazing. They are progressive metal, riff heavy and djenty. I know they have been looking forward to seeing Periphery for a while now. The other show Jereme won’t shut up about is a band called Bit Brigade. They play classic video game music while one of their band members does a speed run of games such as “Mega Man,” “The Legend of Zelda,” “Contra,” etc. The special thing about seeing them live is that they play the video game score while the fifth member in the band is playing the game live. They are simply incredible and are a must-see live, especially if you like video game music.

How would you describe your self-quarantine fashion aesthetic?

Sweatpants and a tub of ice cream while screaming 2319.

What other unique plans do you have as you self-quarantine?

Jereme is currently working on a solo project called Professor Rightley and The Extra Credits. So I'm sure he will be recording and writing music during his two-week period of his school moving online.

Do you have an uplifting motto or mantra?

Wash your hands and stay home if you're sick, but also try to keep a level head. Do your research and decide what’s best for you and your health. This too shall pass.