Oprah Winfrey’s wellness tour in Los Angeles got off to a shaky start.

The media mogul, 66, took a nasty tumble at the Forum arena Saturday during her "Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus" while ironically talking about "balance."

"Here’s my definition of what wellness means to me… Wellness to me means all things in balance. And balance doesn’t mean all things are equal or at peace at all times," Winfrey said before losing her footing and tripping on her shoe onstage.

Oprah took a tumble today during a speaking tour in Los Angeles. Thankfully she’s okay! pic.twitter.com/UUPuufBoXi

— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 29, 2020

Social media footage from attendees showed Winfrey went down hard, landing on her hands as the crowd gasped. A stage assistant rushed to help up the talk show host as the shock among the audience turned into a supportive applause.

"Wrong shoes!" Winfrey quipped.

After regaining her composure, Winfrey ditched her bothersome heels and opted to go barefoot for a while before switching into a more comfortable option.

"Thank you so much," she resumed her speech, before poking fun of her own misfortune: "It’s nice to be talking about balance and fall."

Winfrey's tour stop in Los Angeles includes a guest appearance from Jennifer Lopez, who knows a thing or two about recovering from an onstage slip like a champ.

In 2018, Lopez suffered a big fall during a star-studded performance of her Las Vegas "All I Have" residency. The pop star, looking momentarily shocked, got right back up with a grin.

Contributing: Andrea Mandell