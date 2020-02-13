Last year, always on the lookout for a holiday story I haven’t already written 30 times, I visited Peterbrooke, Tuscaloosa’s chocolate factory north of the river, prepping for Red Thursday. No golden tickets required, and as far as I know, everyone who strode in the doors waddled out again, possibly stuffed, or preparing to be, on chocolate-dipped wine, popcorn, apples, strawberries, Goldfish crackers, Little Debbie cream pies, Nutter Butters, $100 bills, chubby lederhosen-sporting kids named Augustus....

Just checking for attention. After all, a little nonsense now and then is relished by the wisest men.

If you’re of a certain age, or possessed of the witchery known as DVDs or streaming services, you’ll recognize the above references to the 1971 movie adaptation of Roald Dahl’s somewhat sweet, somewhat tart novel “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” the real one, with perfectly cast Gene Wilder, “Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”

Sprinkled throughout come strange interludes and odd asides fleeing from Wilder’s wonky head, drawn from classical literature, from Arthur O’Shaugnessy’s poem “Ode,” or Oscar Wilde, such as: “The suspense is terrible. ... I hope it’ll last.” That’s Gene/Wonka. Wilde, in the form of Gwendolen, whom you might have seen in last year’s UA theater production of “The Importance of Being Earnest,” wrote it much the same: “This suspense is terrible. I hope it will last.”

The filmmakers pulled from Dahl himself, too, of course, but perhaps just as often from Shakespeare. At one point, Wonka mutters almost inaudibly, “Is it my soul that calls upon my name?” a call to “Romeo and Juliet,” from the balcony scene, which you may have heard about. Juliet hears her boy, and intones: “It is my soul that calls upon my name. How silver-sweet sound lovers’ tongues by night, like softest music to attending ears.”

In the penultimate movie moment, when Wonka recognizes Charlie still possesses a lovely, non-stuffed heart, he says quietly “So shines a good deed in a weary world.” It’s close, but no iced cookie, to the moment in the fifth act of “The Merchant of Venice,” when Portia notes “That light we see is burning in my hall. How far that little candle throws his beams! So shines a good deed in a naughty world.”

The speed of dark beats light every time. Can’t shine Charlie’s innocence without Augustus Gloop’s gluttony, Violet Beauregard’s combative ignorance, Veruca Salt’s avarice and Mike Teavee’s narcissism.

Wonka’s seemingly non-sequitur questions about love -- “Where is fancy bred? In the heart, or in the head?” -- also owes a debt to “Merchant,” from a song that’s too-often tragically cut: “Tell me where is fancy bred: Or in the heart, or in the head? How begot, how nourished?,” where the final word places the emphaSIS on the final syllabLE, to rhyme with head.

It goes on “It is engendered in the eyes; with gazing fed, and fancy dies; in the cradle, where it lies. ...”

Where and how do we find love? Someone should create a site for that.

It’s spoken of “at first sight,” but Willie was not myopic, when it came to heart matters. Love may begin within the literal head, nurtured and nourished with longing looks, but such shallow affection too easily and often dies young. Though it’s not made explicit, at least in that song, the suggestion is love is more than lust, more than infatuation and appearances, more than can be available or apparent at first sight.

Even if we’re talking about ScarJo.

Opinions differ on why what we see and recognize as the Valentine symbol itself, said to be modeled after a heart, more closely resembles inverted buttocks. Some comics go a tad further. One moved it up and jostled it about, calling it “two boobs on top of a kind of groin shape.”

It perhaps may stem from ancients -- Valentine’s Day dates back roughly 1,500 years, despite what the Hallmark criers cry -- and their inability to inscribe something few, if any, had seen. It could also have merely been playful, well-endowed womanly shapes fully intended and suggested. If a lipsticked kisser scrunches up just so and lays ’em to paper, that can create the not-so-heart-like shape.

Patrick Marber’s scathing play “Closer,” about interlocking relationships, a love quadrangle, was made into a fine 2004 film, directed by the legendary Mike Nichols, starring Natalie Portman, Jude Law, Clive Owen and Julia Roberts. Despite that lineup, it is not what I’d recommend for date night, unless things are drawing to a close -- puns always intended, even when they’re not homonyms -- and you’re seeking a solid and somewhat sordid breakup film.

The boys enjoy a tidy exchange. Jude’s Dan says: “You think love is simple. You think the heart is like a diagram.” Clive’s Larry, a doctor, snaps: “Have you ever seen a human heart? It looks like a fist, wrapped in blood.”

Back in 2006, I interviewed the esteemed Terry Olivet, who incidentally is playing a character much unlike his own wry, reserved self in Theatre Tuscaloosa’s “Inherit the Wind,” about the state of the human ticker. The interview was about hearts, that is, not the play, though that drama does ask questions: Why do we believe things we don’t have evidence for? How can we ascribe values to what we can’t see?

Olivet would have insight, you see, having been a heart surgeon at the Mayo Clinic in the 1970s, and having helped start the heart surgery program here at DCH. Yes, for Valentine’s Day I interviewed one of the rare few who’s held an actual heart in his hands.

He described it as “kind of a twisted tube,” and despite Clive/Larry’s call, more the size of both fists together. And it’s not all that gory, either. Clearly playwright Marber skimped on research. Maybe he just glimpsed it.

“If you open the chest, you’re looking at a clean organ,” Olivet said. “It’s not dripping in blood. The blood’s all contained within the innards.” Like a well-exercised muscle, it’s hard when flexing, and pliable when relaxing.

And while fancy imagines emotions residing in a muscle, when we know the mind contains all -- “We are such stuff as dreams are made on” -- still emotions link us to and remind us of our hearts. Love and arousal pound the blood. And, Olivet says, it’s medically proven happy, contented people show lower incidences of heart disease; the stressed and strained don’t do as well. Of course much further study would be needed to ascertain chicken-or-egg aspects, whether happiness heals, or whether one with a healthier body can more easily access the pleasures of life, and love.

“Holding a human heart in your hand while it’s still beating is a kind of metaphysical or spiritual experience,” Olivet said. “You’re holding the seat of their soul and the center of their life literally in your hands.”

And when it comes to the metaphysical, the spiritual, the emotional, those vast ineffables we wonky types somehow concoct and juggle within ourselves, “We are the music-makers. And we are the dreamers of dreams. ... we are the movers and shakers of the world for ever, it seems.”

Or at least that’s how it appears, to the heart and to the head.

