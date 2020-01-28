Panama City Center for the Arts will have a Family Day event on Saturday to celebrate recent updates.

PANAMA CITY — Bring the family for art activities, live music and more as the Panama City Center for the Arts marks its 2020 reopening.

Bay Arts Alliance will host a free Family Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Center for the Arts, 19 E. Fourth St. The event is planned to celebrate the opening of four new exhibitions, as well as recent updates to the building.

The majority of the center has been closed for January while staff repainted, rearranged and redesigned portions of the facility, including installation of a new system for hanging art that protects the walls from damage.

"The building hasn’t been completely repainted in years," said Jayson Kretzer, executive director of Bay Arts Alliance. "We also have plans to redesign a few of our spaces like the lobby, gift shop and kids studio, so we decided to close for as much of January as possible in order to focus on updating the building."

Part of the impetus to complete the work this month was a generous donation by Richard Dodd of Reliant South, which included an in-kind donation to almost double the size of our children’s studio by removing the center’s old dark room, Kretzer said. He added that "several other exciting announcements" were yet to come from this partnership.

In addition to the new wall paint, murals inside the center will be painted by local artists over the next several months. A mural in the old vault off the gift shop will be completed by the time of Saturday’s event; the beach scene by Roy Zenner will brighten the walls of the room, which is being transformed into a library.

"Repainting and updating a building the size of the Center for the Arts has been a monumental task, and we couldn’t have done it without the support of the community," said Dixie Clough, the communications director for Bay Arts Alliance. "Our members and supporters donated enough money to repaint and install a new art hanging system, and we’ve had several volunteers come to help us put the finishing touches on the rooms."

During Saturday’s event, families and friends can check out the updates to the building, the new exhibitions and complete a variety of family-friendly art projects like painting ornaments, creating paper cranes to add to a future stairwell installation, and creating self-portraits or portraits in the Main Gallery to accompany the "Identity" exhibition.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the I Roll Lumpia food truck will be in the parking lot, and weather permitting, live music will be provided by local band Common Family. In case of bad weather, the music will be moved to the Main Gallery.