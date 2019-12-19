PENSACOLA — Pop culture and comedy icon "Weird Al" Yankovic will head the celebrity guest list for Pensacon 2020, set for Feb. 28-March 1 in downtown Pensacola.

While the Grammy award-winning musician, actor and author is well known for his musical parodies of famous pop songs, Yankovic's impressive career also includes dozens of original songs as well as TV series and specials, movie appearances, voice acting and best-selling books.

Accolades include five Grammys and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"Weird Al" Yankovic joins an impressive roster of guests for 2020, with announced guests so far including Kathy Najimy (“Hocus Pocus,” “Sister Act,” “King of the Hill”); Matt Ryan and Nick Zano, stars of the hit series “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”; “Home Improvement” stars Richard Karn and Debbe Dunning; Henry Simmons and Natalia Cordova-Buckley of the hit series “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD”; “Doctor Who” stars Paul McGann and Katy Manning; rock icon and actress Jane Wiedlin (The Go-Go’s, “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure”); Lori Petty (“Tank Girl,” “Orange is the New Black,” “A League of Their Own”); Dee Wallace (“E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial,” “Cujo,” “The Hills Have Eyes”); Wilford Brimley (“The Thing,” “Cocoon,” “The Natural") and Keith David (“Gargoyles,” “The Princess and the Frog,” “There’s Something About Mary”).

Pensacon will also host cast reunions in 2020 from “Tron” (Bruce Boxleitner, Cindy Morgan, Dan Shor and David Warner), “Titanic” (Billy Zane, Warner, Jonathan Hyde and Bernard Hill) , and the first-ever reunion of cast members from the “Star Wars” spinoff “Ewoks: The Battle of Endor,” featuring Brimley, Carel Struycken, Eric Walker and Dame Sian Phillips.

A full list of announced guests is available at pensacon.com.

ABOUT "WEIRD AL" YANKOVIC

Few would have guessed that “Weird Al” Yankovic – who as a shy, accordion-playing teenager got his start sending in homemade tapes to the Dr. Demento Radio Show – would go on to become a pop culture icon and the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time, with classic song and music video parodies such as “Eat It,” “Like a Surgeon,” “Smells Like Nirvana,” “Amish Paradise,” “White & Nerdy” and “Word Crimes.” Now in his fourth decade as America’s foremost song parodist, he has been the recipient of numerous awards, including five Grammys (out of 16 total nominations) and a string of Gold and Platinum albums totaling over 12 million in career sales.

In 2019, Yankovic performed in 64 cities to packed, multi-generational audiences with his massive “Strings Attached Tour,” where he was accompanied at every show by his long-time, original band members, background singers, and a full symphony orchestra. The tour included stops at Wolf Trap in Washington D.C., the Ravinia Festival in Chicago, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, and Forest Hills Stadium in New York City.

Yankovic’s 2014 album, the Grammy Award-winning "Mandatory Fun," became the first comedy album in history to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart, and the first to reach the top of the chart since 1963. Yankovic set the U.S. record on Spotify for having the most tracks from one album in the viral top 10 at one time, taking the top four spots. In addition, the single “Word Crimes” debuted in the Billboard Top 40, making Yankovic one of only five artists to have had Top 40 singles in each of the last four decades, the other four being Michael Jackson, Madonna, U2, and Kenny G.

For more information, visit weirdal.com.

ABOUT PENSACON

Pensacon is an all-inclusive pop culture convention for the fan community, spanning the genres of comics, anime, science fiction, horror, gaming, and fantasy. The seventh annual convention is scheduled for Feb. 28 - March 1, 2020 in downtown Pensacola, with venues to include the Pensacola Grand Hotel, Pensacola Bay Center, Saenger Theatre, Rex Theatre, Pensacola Little Theatre and several facilities of the University of West Florida Historic Trust. More than 30,000 attendees are expected to meet dozens of celebrity guests, browse and purchase pop culture collectibles on the vendor floor, sit in on interactive panels with celebrities, attend informational workshops, participate in contests, and socialize with fellow fans. Tickets and more information are available at pensacon.com.