Eden Gardens State Park’s annual Christmas Candlelight Open House will be held from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 14.

The public is invited to enjoy the traditional luminary walk to the beautifully decorated rooms of the Wesley House. Each room has been decorated by numerous individuals and civic organizations who lovingly decorate their “room” with a particular theme. The public is asked to vote for their favorite room.

Admission fees are waived for the evening and the Friends of Eden will provide refreshments in the pavilion. Donations to the Friends of Eden, a citizen support organization, are always welcome and greatly appreciated.

Eden Gardens State Park, 181 Eden Garden Road, is in historic Point Washington, off of U.S. Highway 98 East and County Road 395 North (overflow parking will be available at Bay Elementary). This annual event is hosted by the Friends of Eden and the Florida Park Service.