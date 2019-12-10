Panama City Beach chef is on his game with new food truck

PANAMA CITY BEACH — Chef Derek Langford’s hunt for game is hungry guests’ gain at The Nomad.

The former executive chef of Firefly pulled from his Georgia roots and expanded on the relationships he cultivated with local and regional farmers for his new food truck.

"We’re getting everything regularly,“ Langford said. ”Farming around here is tough since the hurricane (Michael), so we’re reaching outward up north to Mississippi, Georgia and Alabama.“

The wild game based menu boasts fresh flavors — including mobile menu mainstays of Brussels sprouts, Colorado lamb ribs and elk burger.

Meat hails from Montana and Georgia — “grass-fed, no hormones. I grind everything,” said Langford, who added the to-go boxes are biodegradable.

“The Brussels sprouts are really good and the elk burger as well — it’s very juicy,” Joseph Scrivani said Monday.

He and Natalie Scrivani, who worked with Langford at Firefly, dined at one of the orange tables in the parking lot of Vets Pets on Front Beach Road.

“We came today to try it out. It’s really, really great,” said Natalie Scrivani, who was eating the duck tacos.

The Nomad has parked at Vets Pets for lunch on Mondays since debuting the last week of November.

Benjamin Ellis was back for the third time Monday — bringing Ashley Green with him.

“Chef makes amazing food,” said Ellis, who also knew Langford from Jiu-Jitsu. “I’ve been here every week. The Brussels sprouts are absolutely out of this world. Everything is so well done and put together.”

Ellis has ordered Colorado lamb ribs and venison osso bucco, but this time he went for the elk burger — 6 ounces of all-natural elk hand ground by Langford and topped with melted havarti cheese, H&G aioli, arugula and tomato on a soft roll.

The H&G aioli, named after Langford’s Hunt & Gather Catering, is a secret recipe that has guests skipping traditional condiments.

While it was Green’s first time at The Nomad, it wasn’t her first time to try the food — which she admits she “stole” from Ellis after his previous food trips. The couple first became fans of Langford while he was at Firefly.

"He never disappoints,“ Green said.

And on Monday his reputation stayed consistent.

“Hands down, this is the best burger I’ve ever had,” Ellis said. “Compared to a regular beef burger, it’s lighter. It doesn’t feel as heavy. I don’t have to add anything to it.”

A table outside the mobile kitchen featured condiments, which went untouched, while a cooler was set up with bottled sodas and water.

Ellis contemplated asking Langford to make the elk burger a “double” next time, while Green thought Ellis could “just hand it over” to her.

Though Green had her own order to conquer: loaded fries with house-cured pancetta, creamy havarti, scallions and H&G aioli — all in perfect balance, she said.

One bite into the elk burger ($12) and I understood the food frenzy — and I couldn’t stop from finishing the best, juiciest burger I’ve ever had. I had never tried elk, but wouldn’t have known this was game meat. It was just the best version of any burger — ever.

The fresh, hand-cut fries were delectable on their own, but also gave my palate a break from the richness of the Colorado lamb ribs — slow cooked with a creamy kimchi aioli and fresh herbs. A half-order ($14) featured five ribs, but I had room for only two — much to the delight of my 13-year-old son, who finished them off Monday night.

“They’re so tender; they just slide off the bone,” he said in between bites.

The Brussels sprouts ($7) — flash fried with crunchy toasted pecans, salty house-cured pancetta, herbs, a bright honey vinaigrette and rich pecorino cheese — were hearty enough to make a meal. (They were even good left over cold the next day for lunch.)

Food truck menu items range from $5 for loaded fries to $20 for the venison osso bucco — slow-cooked venison shank with stone ground grits finished with Gouda cheese and an IPA sauce.

“I do lots of catering and wanted a food truck as well. I have a double oven, flat top, fryers and a grill,” said Langford, who had top-of-the line commercial equipment installed in the custom-built mobile kitchen. “It’s a little more creative food people can eat every day.”

Duck tacos, $14, feature roasted duck breast, charred pineapple, Napa cabbage, pickled onion, and tamarind glaze in a wonton shell.

“Our kids are in Jiu-Jitsu together. We visited him a lot at Firefly,” said Jonna Fears, who stopped by The Nomad for the first time Monday. “I ordered the duck tacos; they sounded amazing. And I ordered the burger for my husband and his friend. I’m thinking about coming back every week to try something new.”

The Nomad sold out Nov. 29 when it debuted at the Taproom in St. Andrews, where it’s scheduled to return Dec. 22.

“There was a line of 60 people, and Tiffany looked at me and said, ’Just cook,’” said Langford, whose wife works behind the scenes. “We cook everything from scratch. Once the guest orders it, that’s when we start cooking.”