CRESTVIEW — Crestview High School will present “The Outsiders” Nov. 22 and 23.

Showtimes are at 7 p.m. Nov. 22 and at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 23 in the school auditorium, 1250 north Ferdon Blvd.

“The Outsiders” is a stage play written by Christopher Sergel based on the classic novel of the same name by S.E. Hinton.

Tickets are $10.

Tickets may be purchased in advanced 10:40 a.m.-12:05 p.m. Nov. 18-22 in front of the auditorium. They also will be sold at the door starting an hour before showtime.