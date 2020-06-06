Over a recent three-day period, All In Credit Union’s Crestview branch manager Erin Davis and business development officer Hannah Wilburn, escorted by Mayor JB Whitten, took pizza to all of the city’s first responders.

CRESTVIEW — Nothing says “thank you” to first responders than a nice, hot pizza.

The tour started with stops at the Okaloosa County EMS station and Crestview Fire Department Station 2 on P.J. Adams Parkway. Two days later, the pizza delivery team visited CFD Station 3 on Brookmeade Drive and Station 1 on Woodruff Avenue.

Next, officers at the Crestview Police Department were the pizza recipients, and CPD’s four-footed K9 officers received dog bone treats.

Each of the first responders also received personal thank you notes signed by the All In branch staff.

“Our first responders have continued to work tirelessly during the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic to keep our communities safe,” Wilburn said. “All In Credit Union proudly stands with our first responders. We were happy to provide meals as a token of our gratitude for their dedication and sacrifice throughout this time and always. We’re ‘All In’ this together.”

Whitten said the business community’s support of Crestview’s first responders and other city departments is heartwarming.

“It’s companies like All In Credit Union supporting our city workers that makes Crestview such a great city,” he said.