This information comes roughly a week after Gov. Ron DeSantis extended his limitation on short-term rental once again.

PANAMA CITY BEACH — Some area rental companies say its unfair for hotels to be open while rentals must remain on lock down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roughly a week has passed since Gov. Ron DeSantis extended his limitation on short-term rentals. DeSantis originally began the ban on March 27.

“We are just so upset with the governor right now,” said Beth Jones, vice president of Blue Swell Rental and Real Estate. “He’s devastating this whole Panhandle area because everybody here lives off of vacation rentals.”

With more than 140 rental properties across Bay, Walton and Okaloosa counties, the group was crippled by the COVID-19 virus pandemic. Since March, 45 employees have been laid off.

Jones added that the ban also created an uneven playing field. Many of the group’s lost clients have now booked with different local hotels. She said that as long as beaches are open, tourists will visit the Gulf Coast.

“Our hotels were booked all weekend, slammed,” Jones said. “People don’t care, they’re coming to the beach because they’re sick of being in their house.”

According to Rodney Lawrence, CEO of Vacations Perfected, the pandemic couldn’t have happened at a worse time for renters.

“This happened right before spring break,” Lawrence said. “It’s impacting late spring and who knows, may impact our summer rentals as well.”

He, like Jones, was caught off guard by the governor’s decision to prolong the ban.

“We had a lot of reservations set to check in,” said Lawrence, who added that his group oversees 75 properties in Bay County. “We were anticipating being able to open for business.”

However, unlike Blue Swell Rental, Vacations Perfected has kept all its employees through a federal paycheck protection program.

Book that Condo has managed to do the same, but through a contingency plan, said Reggie Johns, owner and general manager. The group oversees 130 properties across Walton and Bay counties.

“It’s pretty challenging when you want to fill up for the summer time and you have guests that want to come down and you don’t know when to open your calendars,” Johns said.

He added that while the rental ban was established to limit exposure of the coronavirus, the same thing could be accomplished through proper social distancing.

Johns believes that if it continues to linger, many homes will be foreclosed, flooding the housing market.

“We’re still supportive of the governor, (and) we know these are unprecedented times,” Johns said. “But at the end of the day, we’ve got a business to run and I’ve got families that I need to support.”