Ten weeks and $3.2 million dollars later, the Chick-fil-A in Fort Walton Beach reopened on Thursday with a flurry of drive-thru orders.

FORT WALTON BEACH — Ten weeks and $3.2 million dollars later, the Chick-fil-A in Fort Walton Beach reopened on Thursday with a flurry of drive-thru orders.

The now two-lane drive-thru was busy on reopening day, as locals clamored for their chicken sandwiches and nuggets.

RELATED: (Jan. 2020) Chick-Fil-A set to close for 10-week renovation project

Customers were also promised special messages on their bags ahead of the reopening, according to the store’s Facebook page.

The reopening of the store and the expanded drive-thru comes as the coronavirus pandemic ramps up locally and people look for meal options that adhere to social distancing guidelines.

PHOTOS: Mega Chick-fil-A called Truett’s Luau

Matthew Sexton, the store’s owner, gave some words of comfort in an interview with the Daily News, shortly before the reopening.

"The vision statement for Chick-fil-A this year, as a brand, is ‘To be the world’s most caring company,’ " said Chick-fil-A owner Matthew Sexton. "In such a time as this, that seems very fitting. It’s about a lot more than just opening up and selling chicken again ... we’re coming back in a time where people are sick and people are dying and things are in disarray.

RELATED: (March 2020) FWB Chick-fil-A still on track to re-open in early April

"If we can open back up and help some people in the community in a dark time, in any way, that’s what we’re going to try and do."

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>