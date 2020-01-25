Bay County Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Carol Roberts said this event is one of the most important events of the year for the chamber.

PANAMA CITY BEACH — The Bay County Chamber of Commerce held its 107th annual dinner and awards ceremony at the Edgewater Beach and Golf Resort Friday evening.

Bay County Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Carol Roberts said this event is one of the most important events of the year for the chamber.

“The annual dinner and awards ceremony is our chance to reflect on all of the accomplishments from the previous year,” Roberts said. “From the winning of the Chamber of the Year for the fourth time, as well as numerous communications awards, to successfully encouraging the Florida Chamber to take a stance against offshore drilling to protect the Gulf Coast Training Range, there are many reasons to celebrate.”

PHOTOS: Take a look at last year’s awards dinner and ceremony!

The program began at 7 p.m. with the main event, where nearly 650 community leaders and numerous elected officials gathered to celebrate the chamber’s successes of 2019 and to honor the outgoing Chair of the Board, Will Cramer of Bill Cramer Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac and GMC. Robert Carroll, Bay County Commissioner and Partner at McNeil Carroll Engineering served as the Master of Ceremonies for the evening. Cramer passed the gavel to 2020 Chair, Andrew Rowell of GAC Contracting. In his closing remarks, Cramer stated that his time serving on the Chamber board of directors has been the experience of a lifetime.

Also being honored at this event was the outgoing Military Affairs Committee (MAC) Chair, Doug Moore of The Panhandle Group. Moore was the 2018 Chair of the Board of Directors before becoming the 2019 MAC Chairman. Moore officially passed the gavel to Will Cramer who took over as the 2020 MAC Chairman on Thursday, Jan. 16th at the MAC Passing of the Gavel. During the event, Moore commended the work of the local military installations of Bay County stating, had it not been for them, there would be no reason for him to serve as MAC Chair.

Each year the chamber recognizes an outstanding member with its Member of the Year award. Dr. John Holdnak, President of Gulf Coast State College, was announced as the 2019 recipient.

BLAST FROM THE PAST: 2017 Bay County Chamber’s annual awards dinner and ceremony, in photos

“From our first conversation, this person stood out as a shining star,” Cramer of Holdnak. “For many years John has been a huge supporter of the Chamber.

The Chairman’s Award, of which has only been awarded on five other occasions, is given only when the Chair of the Board of Directors feels there is someone (or group) that has been especially impactful in a way that is outside the realm of normal operations of impacts in our community. This year, two awards were given. Olivia Byrd Cooley was announced as the first 2019 recipient.

Cramer said she has dedicated her life to the betterment of the people who live here, particularly our children. The second Chairman’s Award was awarded to Col. Brian Laidlaw, 325th Fighter Wing at Tyndall Air Force Base. Cramer thanked Col. Laidlaw for saving Tyndall Air Force Base.

“Without Col. Laidlaw’s tireless efforts, there wouldn’t be an investment of $4.7 billion, thousands of jobs, and thousands of airmen and their families into our county,” Cramer said.

The last award of the night was the Lauren Merriam Memorial Award, the Chamber’s highest honor.

Leon Walters (who was the 2015 recipient of the award), presented the 2019 award to Al McCambry, who was chosen for this award for his heart and love for all that is Bay County. He has served on multiple boards, including Chair of both the Bay County Chamber and Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Economic Development Alliance, United Way and American Red Cross to name a few. Despite holding a number of serious positions,

Walters said McCambry was chosen for his sense of humor, a trait considered in earnest each year when a recipient is selected.

Wrapping up the evening, 2020 Chairman, Andrew Rowell gave his vision for the organization over the next year. Rowell touched on the aggressive priorities for 2020, stating key objectives for the year include: the census which is critical to our future; Investors Conference in conjunction with NextSite, LLC, and partnering with the EDA and other organizations; housing; contractors and business one stop post disaster center; lastly but probably the most important, our visual image.

Rowell said that we must support our county and cities’ Code Enforcement departments in cleaning up these abandoned properties.

“We will continue to carry the torch and send the message that Bay County is open for business. We have all pushed, pulled, hammered, cleaned, demoed, dug up, planted, painted and helped our neighbors create our new normal,” Rowell said. “I believe we can look forward to a Bay County we are all proud of.”