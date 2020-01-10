Nothing Bundt Cakes, a national franchise with about 330 locations across the country, expects to open its Tuscaloosa store by Monday.

Tuscaloosa’s latest bakery is opening soon on McFarland Boulevard.

Nothing Bundt Cakes, a national franchise with about 330 locations across the country, is bringing its latest specialty cake store to 1393 McFarland Blvd. E., right next to the Sleep Number bed business and across from Krispy Kreme.

Melinda Mason, a retired teacher and 1981 graduate of the University of Alabama, is opening the store with her husband, Dan, marking their second Nothing Bundt Cakes site.

“We felt like it would be a great opportunity,” Mason said.

Citing construction setbacks, Mason said she now intends to have Nothing Bundt Cakes in operation by Monday, though the doors could open a day or two before then.

“We’ll have a ‘now open’ sign out whenever we get everything finished up,” she said.

Once open, Mason said she expects the store to employ between 15 and 20 people.

Its current hours of operation are set for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

As the name implies, the business specializes in bundt-style cakes in 10 flavors and four sizes that can serve from one to 18 people or more.

The recipes follow those of the company’s founders, who began the business out of their homes based on feedback from their friends, neighbors and relatives, according to the company’s website.

This means fresh ingredients – from eggs to cream cheese – go into each of the daily baked goods.

“It’s like homemade,” Mason said. “When you don’t have time to bake a dessert yourself, we take care of that for you.”

While the business won’t offer in-store seating, it will sell gifts and other items to accompany the cakes for special occasions.

Gifts, gift cards, balloons and candles, along with corporate gifts, closing gifts for Realtors or specialized items for birthday luncheons will be available, Mason said.

She and her husband opened their first Nothing Bundt Cakes franchise in Chattanooga, Tennessee, almost three years ago.

Mason said they wanted to start in Tuscaloosa, but the corporate offices said the local market wasn’t ready just yet.

Now, it is, and Mason said she looks forward to serving college and university students and staff along with residents and visitors of the city she once called home.

“We feel like the college is a great opportunity for students and all the events going on,” Mason said. “We’re very excited to bring it to Tuscaloosa.”

Reach Jason Morton at jason.morton@tuscaloosanews.com or 205-722-0200.