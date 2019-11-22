Gannett staff reports

Friday

Nov 22, 2019 at 12:14 PM


This is a partial listing of stores that will be open, and stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving. Hours my vary. Information provided by Gannett.

Places that will be open on Thanksgiving


* hours may vary


— Best Buy


— Bed Bath and Beyond


— CVS


— Gamestop


— Home Depot


— JCPenney


— Old Navy


— RiteAid


— Sears


— Target


— Walgreens


— Walmart


— Whole Foods


These stores are closed on Thanksgiving


— Academy Sports + Outdoors


— Ace Hardware


— Barnes & Noble


— Bealls


— Dillard’s


— Harbor Freight


— Hobby Lobby


— Home Depot


— Marshalls


— Office Depot


— OfficeMax


— Petsmart


— Pier 1 Imports


— Publix


— Sam’s Club


— Staples


— T.J.Maxx