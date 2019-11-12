Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closed its locations in Destin and Panama City Beach on Monday, less than one year after the restaurants opened.

DESTIN – Two local restaurants from famed cooking show host Paula Deen closed this week, less than a year after opening.

Destin Commons management posted a sign in the window of the restaurant referring all questions about the closings to Phoenix Hospitality & Entertainment, the licensing partner in the restaurants with Paula Deen Ventures.

"Unfortunately, Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen’s licensing partner, Phoenix Hospitality, has decided to close its Destin and Panama City Beach, Florida locations," said Jaret Keller, a representative for Paula Deen. "Paula Deen Ventures plans to work with the landlords at these locations while considering to re-open them next Spring."

The statement from Paula Deen Ventures also indicated there were still plans to open a restaurant in Orange Beach, Alabama, next month and in Nashville in spring 2020.

Destin Commons management issued a statement on the closings.

"We were disappointed to learn that Phoenix Hospitality & Entertainment permanently closed all four its Paula Deen Family Kitchen Restaurants Monday, November 11th," the statement read, in part.

Deen paid a visit to the Destin location not long after it opened at the end of March. The Panama City Beach location opened on May 16.