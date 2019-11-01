SHALIMAR —Okaloosa County property owners can receive a 4% discount on their property taxes if paid during the month of November. Tax Collector Ben Anderson says, "Last November, taxpayers saved over $7.46 million." The final day to receive the discount is typically November 30; however, this year that day falls on the Saturday following the Thanksgiving Holiday. In this case, State Statutes allow the discount deadline to be extended one business day, or until Monday, Dec. 2,"

According to Tax Agent Samantha Terrell over 80% of the total tax roll is collected in the month of November, equaling nearly $186 million dollars. She adds, "The total 2019 Property Tax Roll is $255,163,409.30. On October 31st, our office mailed 123,581 bills, including notices for tangible personal property."

For customers planning to drop off payments toward the end of November, the Tax Collector’s Office will have team members staged in their branch office lobbies on Nov. 26, 27 and Dec. 2 to expedite the process. Payments being mailed must be postmarked on or before Nov. 30 to receive the 4% discount.

Anderson suggests, "Instead of mailing or dropping off payments, taxpayers can quickly and securely pay them online with an eCheck at OkaloosaTax.com for no additional charge. Plus, you still receive the full 4% discount, making it the most efficient way to pay."

All Okaloosa County Tax Collector Offices will be closed Thanksgiving Day and the day after Thanksgiving.